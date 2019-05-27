Log in
FLSmidth : Updated FLSmidth financial calendar 2019

0
05/27/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Company Announcement No. 8-2019, 27 May 2019

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

  • 8 Aug. 2019        Half-year Interim Report 2019 (previously 7 August)
  • 29 Oct. 2019        1st-3rd Quarter Interim Report 2019

Investor contact:
Nicolai Mauritzen, tlf. +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com 

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire
