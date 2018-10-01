FLUENCE : San Quintin Project Commences Construction

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that
construction has commenced on the desalination plant in San Quintin,
Baja California, Mexico.
This project, as previously disclosed, is designed to supply 5.8 million
gallons/day (approximately 22,000 m3/day) of potable water to
the San Quintin region. Fluence will recognise revenue over the 20-month
expected term of the project, starting in the third quarter of 2018, as
well as an estimated US$10 million of recurring billings for 30 years
after the plant begins operating.
This milestone project for customer Comisión Estatal del Agua De Baja
California (CEA), the State Water Commission of Baja California, is the
first non-recourse project funding arranged by Fluence. Fluence will
build and operate the seawater desalination plant through a Special
Purpose Vehicle (SPV) owned by Fluence and its local partners. The SPV
will produce water for the San Quintin area for the next 30 years, after
which ownership and operation of the plant will be transferred to CEA.
Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “We are pleased to
reach this important milestone and commence construction on the San
Quintin Project. This project showcases the exceptional project
execution abilities of Fluence’s expert team. Reaching commencement now
allows Fluence to start recognising significant revenue linked to the
project, for which we have already incurred engineering and management
costs. We look forward to delivering urgently needed fresh water to the
San Quintin region by 2021.”
