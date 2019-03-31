Fluence : Announces First Drawdown from US$50 Million Project Finance Facility

Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce that it has
drawn down for the first time on its US$50 million non-recourse debt
facility (the “Facility”), which was put in
place in November 2018 and provided by Generate Capital, an integrated
investment and operating platform for innovative resource infrastructure
technologies and developers. The Facility is earmarked for project
financing of Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) plants.
Proceeds from this initial drawdown of US$2.0 million will be used to
fund Fluence’s first seawater desalination plant in the Bahamas, at a
resort in North Bimini. The Bimini project (previously announced) is
comprised of three (3) NIROBOX™ smart-packaged seawater (SW)
desalination units.
Fluence intends to further utilize the Facility for several current and
planned recurring revenue projects. Use of the Facility will allow
Fluence to streamline project development and help to secure further
BOOT plants with the potential to generate recurring revenue.
Commenting on the first drawdown, Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry
Charrabé said: “This first drawdown from the Facility put in place with
Generate Capital to fund the Bimini project, reinforces the synergistic
relationship between Generate Capital’s project finance capabilities and
Fluence’s ability to offer recurring revenue solutions to our customers
around the world. Our Smart Products Solutions fit perfectly with the
innovative project finance Facility and the combination of the two
allows for fast-to-deploy water and wastewater treatment options.”
Generate Capital’s President and Co-Founder, Jigar Shah, commented: “The
pace of innovation in resource infrastructure is exciting, and at
Generate Capital we’re backing the technologies that have been proven in
the market to bring them to scale. Through our financing program with
Fluence we are accelerating the institutionalization of the desalination
asset class. Our combined offer provides highly valuable financing
solutions to Fluence’s customers and allows Fluence the ability to
secure global water and wastewater treatment projects leveraging this
Facility.”
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse
treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products
Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an
integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early
stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and
optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate
Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established
operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and
China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide
and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water
resources.
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
About Generate Capital
Generate is an investment and operating platform that builds, owns,
operates, acquires and finances innovative resource infrastructure.
Based in San Francisco, California, Generate Capital was founded by
several leading entrepreneurs and financiers in the renewable energy,
technology, finance and sustainability sectors. It serves as the leading
capital partner for project developers and technology companies
pioneering the Resource Revolution. Since its launch in 2014, the firm
has built more than $500 million of sustainable infrastructure across
the power, transportation, and water and waste sectors. For more
information on Generate Capital, please visit: http://www.generatecapital.com.
