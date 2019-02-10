Fluence : Awarded First Aspiral™ Project in Latin America

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has
received a US$1.7 million contract to supply its Smart Products
Solutions for a prominent international beverage producer that is a
longtime repeat customer.
The solution includes the first Aspiral™ wastewater system,
featuring Fluence’s unique MABR technology, to be deployed in Latin
America. The Company anticipates that this project will be an important
reference site in Latin America for other potential Aspiral™ customers.
The systems will be built for the customer’s Buenos Aires, Argentina
production plant, which is undergoing an expansion. Fluence previously
secured a contract for an industrial wastewater treatment system on the
same site.
The water treatment system will treat 1,500 m3/day, while the
wastewater treatment plant will treat 60 m3/day using an
Aspiral™ L1 Smart Packaged unit. The systems are expected to be
installed and operational onsite by June 2019.
In Buenos Aires, the standards for water quality discharged into the
environment are among the strictest in Latin America. Fluence’s Aspiral™
MABR-based solution was selected in part due to its higher level of
nutrient removal than mandated by the national government. In addition,
the customer’s commitment to the environment and corporate policy of
obtaining 100% of its energy requirements from renewable sources aligns
with Aspiral’s low energy consumption.
Fluence’s Managing Director and CEO Henry Charrabé said: “We are
delighted to further expand our Aspiral™ references into new
territories, this time into Latin America. By selecting Fluence’s Smart
Products Solutions for water and wastewater, particularly those
incorporating MABR technology, this repeat customer is not only
optimizing their costs, but also reaffirming their commitment to
Argentina’s environmental goals. We are pleased to expand our existing
partnership with them to provide effective solutions to their water and
wastewater treatment challenges.”
-ENDS-
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse
treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products
Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an
integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early
stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and
optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate
Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established
operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and
China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries and enables
businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water resources.
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
