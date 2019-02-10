Log in
FLUENCE (FLC)
02/08
Fluence : Awarded First Aspiral™ Project in Latin America

02/10/2019

- Smart Products Solution featuring water treatment and Aspiral™ wastewater system

- Project is with a prominent beverage producer and longtime repeat customer

Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has received a US$1.7 million contract to supply its Smart Products Solutions for a prominent international beverage producer that is a longtime repeat customer.

The solution includes the first Aspiral wastewater system, featuring Fluence’s unique MABR technology, to be deployed in Latin America. The Company anticipates that this project will be an important reference site in Latin America for other potential Aspiral customers.

The systems will be built for the customer’s Buenos Aires, Argentina production plant, which is undergoing an expansion. Fluence previously secured a contract for an industrial wastewater treatment system on the same site.

The water treatment system will treat 1,500 m3/day, while the wastewater treatment plant will treat 60 m3/day using an Aspiral™ L1 Smart Packaged unit. The systems are expected to be installed and operational onsite by June 2019.

In Buenos Aires, the standards for water quality discharged into the environment are among the strictest in Latin America. Fluence’s Aspiral™ MABR-based solution was selected in part due to its higher level of nutrient removal than mandated by the national government. In addition, the customer’s commitment to the environment and corporate policy of obtaining 100% of its energy requirements from renewable sources aligns with Aspiral’s low energy consumption.

Fluence’s Managing Director and CEO Henry Charrabé said: “We are delighted to further expand our Aspiral™ references into new territories, this time into Latin America. By selecting Fluence’s Smart Products Solutions for water and wastewater, particularly those incorporating MABR technology, this repeat customer is not only optimizing their costs, but also reaffirming their commitment to Argentina’s environmental goals. We are pleased to expand our existing partnership with them to provide effective solutions to their water and wastewater treatment challenges.”

-ENDS-

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water resources.

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
