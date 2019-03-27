Fluence : Receives Another Aspiral™ Bulk Order with Partner ITEST in China

40 additional Aspiral™ units to be deployed at toll stations, parking lots and service areas

Plants will treat wastewater to Class 1A standards across the highway system in Hubei Province

Third contract under existing partnership agreement

Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a third contract under its three year strategic partnership agreement with ITEST. This agreement relates to the supply of Fluence’s Aspiral™ Smart Packaged wastewater treatment plants along the five highway systems in Hubei Province covered under ITEST’s contractual scope.

Fluence will supply an additional 40 Aspiral™ Smart Packaged wastewater treatment plants (L4 and S1 models) for sites along highways, with anticipated delivery by May 2019. The L4 models will be deployed at parking lots and service areas and will treat up to 200 m3/day of wastewater. The S1 models will be deployed at toll stations and will treat up to 75 m3/day. The wastewater will be treated to the required Class 1A wastewater standard.

Fluence Managing Director and CEO Henry Charrabé said: “Our partnership with ITEST continues to grow, with this third volume contract following previously announced orders in December 2018 for 35 Aspiral™ units to be deployed across 13 sites. ITEST has now verified the performance of both Aspiral™ S1 and L4 models and is satisfied with their ability to deliver consistent, high-quality wastewater treatment. This further reaffirms our customer’s confidence in the MABR technology and Fluence’s expertise in delivering volume orders in a timely and efficient manner.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water resources.

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005860/en/