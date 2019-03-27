Fluence : Receives Another Aspiral™ Bulk Order with Partner ITEST in China

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has
signed a third contract under its three year strategic partnership
agreement with ITEST. This agreement relates to the supply of Fluence’s
Aspiral™ Smart Packaged wastewater treatment plants along the five
highway systems in Hubei Province covered under ITEST’s contractual
scope.
Fluence will supply an additional 40 Aspiral™ Smart Packaged wastewater
treatment plants (L4 and S1 models) for sites along highways, with
anticipated delivery by May 2019. The L4 models will be deployed at
parking lots and service areas and will treat up to 200 m3/day
of wastewater. The S1 models will be deployed at toll stations and will
treat up to 75 m3/day. The wastewater will be treated to the
required Class 1A wastewater standard.
Fluence Managing Director and CEO Henry Charrabé said: “Our partnership
with ITEST continues to grow, with this third volume contract following
previously announced orders in December 2018 for 35 Aspiral™ units to be
deployed across 13 sites. ITEST has now verified the performance of both
Aspiral™ S1 and L4 models and is satisfied with their ability to deliver
consistent, high-quality wastewater treatment. This further reaffirms
our customer’s confidence in the MABR technology and Fluence’s expertise
in delivering volume orders in a timely and efficient manner.”
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse
treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products
Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an
integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early
stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and
optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate
Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established
operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and
China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide
and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water
resources.
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005860/en/