Fluence : Secures Another Strategic MABR Sale in the USA

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce another
strategic sale of its Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactors (MABR)
technology in the USA.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005062/en/
Fluence's MABR Modules (Photo: Business Wire)
MABR stand-alone modules will be integrated into Orenco’s packaged
wastewater treatment plant serving an RV resort in the state of Oregon.
Orenco is one of the largest fiberglass composites manufacturers in the
USA and also specializes in small packaged wastewater treatment plants,
catering to both the domestic and international decentralized wastewater
markets.
The integration of Fluence’s MABR modules into Orenco’s wastewater
treatment system will increase its treatment capacity and efficiency,
while achieving high effluent quality that meets the regulatory
requirements of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “Our new contract
with Orenco to supply MABR modules for integration into their wastewater
treatment solution is a testament to the flexibility and adaptability of
our MABR technology for any municipal wastewater treatment application.
MABR technology in its various forms, be it packaged, as a retrofit, or
as stand-alone modules to be integrated into other solutions, can
reliably deliver the quality of effluent at the lowest operating cost
that our customers require.”
Tristian Bounds, Senior Research and Development Engineer of Orenco
commented: “After evaluating multiple existing wastewater treatment
technologies, we found Fluence’s MABR technology was an ideal complement
to our decentralized wastewater treatment solution. By integrating MABR
modules into our solutions, we can offer our clients more cost-effective
solutions with increased treatment capacity, higher effluent quality and
lower operating costs.”
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and
employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the
globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse
solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make
the most of their water resources.
Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water
cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to
ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With
established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East
and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater
treatment market.
Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018
Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the
Year”, noting in their award dissertation:
“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively
expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages
innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of
industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment
solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as
the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as
partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its
easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as
a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence
Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year
Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005062/en/