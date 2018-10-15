Fluence : Secures Another Strategic MABR Sale in the USA

First sale of MABR modules to a large system integrator in the USA

MABR modules to be incorporated into a wastewater treatment system for a mobile home park

MABR modules will increase treatment capacity and efficiency of the system, while achieving high effluent quality that meets Oregon DEQ regulations

Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce another strategic sale of its Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactors (MABR) technology in the USA.

MABR stand-alone modules will be integrated into Orenco’s packaged wastewater treatment plant serving an RV resort in the state of Oregon. Orenco is one of the largest fiberglass composites manufacturers in the USA and also specializes in small packaged wastewater treatment plants, catering to both the domestic and international decentralized wastewater markets.

The integration of Fluence’s MABR modules into Orenco’s wastewater treatment system will increase its treatment capacity and efficiency, while achieving high effluent quality that meets the regulatory requirements of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “Our new contract with Orenco to supply MABR modules for integration into their wastewater treatment solution is a testament to the flexibility and adaptability of our MABR technology for any municipal wastewater treatment application. MABR technology in its various forms, be it packaged, as a retrofit, or as stand-alone modules to be integrated into other solutions, can reliably deliver the quality of effluent at the lowest operating cost that our customers require.”

Tristian Bounds, Senior Research and Development Engineer of Orenco commented: “After evaluating multiple existing wastewater treatment technologies, we found Fluence’s MABR technology was an ideal complement to our decentralized wastewater treatment solution. By integrating MABR modules into our solutions, we can offer our clients more cost-effective solutions with increased treatment capacity, higher effluent quality and lower operating costs.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year”, noting in their award dissertation:

“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

