Fluence : Secures US$7.6 Million NIROBOX™ Order in Egypt

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has
signed contracts totaling US$7.6 million through its Egyptian joint
venture entity The International Co. for Water Services & Infrastructure
(IWSI) to supply three separate NIROBOX™ Smart Packaged seawater
desalination plants to projects owned by the Egyptian Ministry of
Housing.
Fluence's three (3) plants for IWSI will consist of a total of twelve (12) NIROBOX™ SW-XL units, pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)
The plants, which will consist of a total of 12 Nirobox SW- XL units
currently in inventory, are expected to be delivered by Q4 2018 and be
fully operational by Q2 2019. Once operational, the plants will
collectively supply 12,000 m3/day of potable water in
northern Egypt, along the Mediterranean Sea. In addition, Fluence
received a service contract to operate and maintain the units.
Fluence’s Nirobox Smart Packaged plants offer compact, localized
treatment options that are ideally suited for providing drinkable water
in remote coastal and river regions. Once commissioned, the entire plant
will be fully automatic and able to be remotely monitored with minimal
maintenance compared to a traditional centralized desalination plant.
This project is a prime example of Fluence’s continued global expansion
of the Nirobox family of products. The Company previously announced
Nirobox contract wins this year in the Bahamas, Philippines, Barbuda,
and Argentina.
Henry Charrabé, Managing Director and CEO of Fluence, commented: “This
is our largest single Nirobox Smart Packaged plant sale to date. Our
fast deployment time played a significant role in the customer’s
selection of Fluence for this project. The Nirobox SW plants for
seawater desalination provide a substantial reduction in deployment
time, capital and operating expenditures, and footprint required,
compared to a conventional desalination solution. The additional service
contract further increases Fluence’s recurring revenues and ensures
proper operation and maintenance of the plants. We are excited to
provide these state-of-the-art Smart Packaged systems to our customer in
Egypt and look forward to working on future opportunities through the
recently established joint venture.” IWSI is a joint venture formed
earlier this year by the Company.
Given the Egyptian government’s advocacy of increased desalination
capacity over the coming years, Fluence is ideally positioned to meet
the growing water needs of this new market for Fluence.
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and
employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the
globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse
solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make
the most of their water resources.
Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water
cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to
ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With
established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East
and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater
treatment market.
Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan recently awarded Fluence
Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment
Company of the Year”, noting in their award dissertation:
“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively
expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages
innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of
industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment
solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as
the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as
partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its
easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as
a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence
Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year
Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
