Fluence : Signs Agreement with Existing China Customer for Anticipated Aspiral™ Sales Estimated at Minimum US$45M over Three Years

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has
signed today an exclusive partnership agreement with ITEST in central
China, to supply Aspiral™ Smart Packaged wastewater treatment plants
along the highway system under their scope.
Fluence will design and build Aspiral L4 units, pictured above, at its manufacturing plant in Jiangsu, China, for this project. (Photo: Business Wire)
ITEST is responsible for the engineering consultancy and supervision of
the highway system in central China, including management of its
wastewater treatment requirements. In July 2018, Fluence announced a
sale to ITEST of an Aspiral™ 200 m3/day Smart Packaged
wastewater treatment plant for a highway service area in China. This
unit was shipped, delivered and installed within 6 weeks.
As a result of the successful execution of this project, ITEST will now
promote and implement Aspiral™ for the wastewater treatment needs of
other highway systems.
In accordance with the China Highway Construction Standards, every 50 km
of highway require a service area, which has an estimated treatment
capacity of 200-600 m3/day of influent flow of wastewater.
The agreement anticipates that an estimated 80 Smart Packaged wastewater
treatment plants comprised of Aspiral™ units will be needed in the
coming 18 months.
Pursuant to the agreement, for ITEST to maintain the exclusivity, it
needs to promote and implement a minimum volume of 66,000 m3/day
to be delivered over the next three years with annual minimum targets.
This volume, which is anticipated to be placed in accordance with the
terms of this agreement, is equivalent to an estimated US$45 million.
The first implementation under this partnership is expected to be booked
and delivered before year-end. For so long as ITEST meets those minimum
volumes, it will be granted exclusivity for the sale of Aspiral units to
service highways in central China.
Fluence Managing Director and CEO Henry Charrabé added: “As our strategy
in China starts to ramp up and deliver as we anticipated, we are pleased
to be working with a confident and forward-thinking partner such as
ITEST. This first large volume commitment to order Aspiral™ is
further evidence that our systems are an ideal technology for the
stringent requirements of Chinese rural wastewater treatment, and we
will continue to target this market with this and other partners across
the country, for various applications.”
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and
employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the
globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse
solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make
the most of their water resources.
Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water
cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to
ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With
established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East
and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater
treatment market.
Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018
Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the
Year”, noting in their award dissertation:
“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively
expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages
innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of
industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment
solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as
the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as
partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its
easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as
a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence
Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year
Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
