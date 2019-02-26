Fluence : Signs Landmark 165 Million Contract in Ivory Coast

- Water treatment plant will provide potable water to Abidjan, the
country’s largest city
- Contract expected to support up to US$20 million revenue in 2019,
US$80 million in 2020, with the remainder in 2021, subject to Financial
Close and Project Commencement
Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce that it has
signed a landmark €165 million commercial agreement with the Federal
Government of Ivory Coast for the turnkey supply of a 150,000 m3/day
surface-water treatment plant (the “Plant”).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006210/en/
CAD depiction of plant location and layout. (Photo: Business Photo)
The Plant will treat water from Lagune Aghien, Ivory Coast’s largest
freshwater reserve near Abidjan, which is dense with algae and other
contaminants, to help meet the fresh water needs of the country’s
largest city. With a population of 4.7 million people, Abidjan is in
urgent need of reliable, potable water due to its growing population and
housing development. The contract is conditional upon the arrangement of
export credit financing, which Fluence is in the process of finalizing.
The scope of work under the contract includes water intake, water
treatment, bulk water piping, water towers and infrastructure. The Plant
will include cutting-edge integration of proven technologies: smart
intake, various separation and membrane systems, advanced oxidation,
biological filtration and sludge treatment. The advanced multiple
barrier design (ensuring water quality according to World Health
Organisation standards) is an environmentally sound water treatment
process that allows the flexibility to optimise operating costs in
various feed qualities. The design combines Fluence’s suite of water
treatment technologies and leverages the Company’s deep understanding of
water biology and chemistry, different treatment methodologies, and
experienced technical staff.
Commenting on this landmark contract, Fluence Managing Director and CEO
Henry Charrabé said: “This substantial contract award is testament to
Fluence’s reputation as a global leader in water treatment technology
able to deliver optimal end-to-end custom engineered solutions. It will
further enhance our reputation among governments and utility providers
around the world as a company that can optimally solve water, wastewater
and reuse treatment challenges. While we see tremendous opportunity in
supplying our Smart Products Solutions for decentralised water and
wastewater challenges around the world, this project shows our ongoing
expertise and proven capability to solve a wide range of technical water
treatment problems in many regions.”
“This project is of key importance for the city of Abidjan and the
country as a whole,” noted Ivory Coast’s Minister of Water, The
Honourable Laurent Tchagba. “We are pleased with the deep expertise of
the Fluence team, not only for developing a solution for this source of
water and arranging export credit financing for the project, but also
for its capability in executing an infrastructure project of this
magnitude that is critical to the future growth of Ivory Coast.”
Fluence is in advanced discussions to arrange third party financing for
the Government of Ivory Coast via a loan from Israel Discount Bank. The
project has the support of the state of Israel through its Export Credit
Agency (ASHRA). Following Financial Close, which is expected to occur
during Q3 2019, construction of the Plant will then commence, with
completion occurring within 24 months thereafter.
Subject to Financial Close and Project Commencement, Fluence expects
that this contract will contribute revenues of up to US$20 million in
2019, US$80 million in 2020, with the balance of the contract value to
be recognized in 2021. This will significantly increase Fluence’s
contracted backlog for each of these years. Progress payments are
expected to be made on a quarterly basis, and project financing will be
further supported by a specific working capital facility.
Additionally, Fluence has been invited to bid for an operating and
maintenance contract, which could provide further recurring revenue, in
line with the Company’s strategy of growing its recurring revenue base.
Project briefing – conference call
Henry Charrabeì (Managing Director & CEO) and Francesco Fragasso (CFO)
will host an investor conference call regarding this landmark contract. The
conference call will be held on Thursday, February 28th
at 9:00 am AEDT, Wednesday February 27th at
5:00 pm EST.
For those wishing to dial into the call, please register for the call
through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/marketeye-366028-invite.html
Alternatively, at the time of the call, dial your respective local
number below and provide the conference ID 366028 to the operator:
|
|
|
|
|
AUSTRALIA/INTERNATIONAL
|
|
|
+61-2-9007-3187
|
US TOLL-FREE
|
|
|
855-881-1339
|
US TOLL/INTERNATIONAL
|
|
|
+1-914-202-3258
|
AUSTRALIA TOLL-FREE
|
|
|
1800-558-698
|
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE
|
|
|
1809-450-446
|
|
|
|
A link to the live webcast will be accessible through the “Investors”
page on Fluence’s website. Questions may be submitted electronically
through the webcast interface: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bcunpv8g
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse
treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products
Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an
integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early
stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and
optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate
Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established
operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and
China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide
and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water
resources.
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006210/en/