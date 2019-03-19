Fluence : Signs Second Large Contract in Egypt

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that a
partnership formed between its Egyptian joint venture The International
Co. for Water Services & Infrastructure (IWSI) and Hassan Allam EPC has
been awarded an EPC contract of US$74 million to design and construct a
40,000 m3/day seawater desalination plant, with
infrastructure designed and built for a future capacity expansion to
80,000 m3/day.
In this custom engineered solution, through IWSI, Fluence will act as
the technology provider, designing the process and supplying the
pretreatment, reverse osmosis skids, post-treatment equipment and the
start-up and commissioning of the plant for a total contract share of
US$20 million. Hassan Allam EPC will provide the local works including
the marine design and execution of the intake and outfall.
Once completed, the plant will serve New Mansoura city, which is
currently under construction along Egypt’s northern coast on the
Mediterranean Sea. New Mansoura will have a population of approximately
250,000 people when its first phase is inaugurated. Given the population
growth of New Mansoura, it is expected that the plant will eventually be
expanded to 80,000 m3/day capacity. The plant is expected to
be operational in 18 months.
Henry Charrabé, Managing Director and CEO of Fluence, commented: “The
New Mansoura plant will be among the larger desalination plant
references for Fluence to date and, if expanded, one of the largest in
all of Egypt. Together with the US $7.6 million NIROBOX™ Smart Packaged
desalination plant order IWSI secured in Egypt in October 2018, this
contract reinforces Fluence’s growth strategy. As we continue to focus
on Egypt as one of the most promising desalination markets in the world,
we’re deploying both Smart Packaged Solutions and custom engineered
solutions to meet the growing water requirements. We are excited to work
with our partner Hassan Allam on this important project for the people
of New Mansoura.”
