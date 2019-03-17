Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce the
commercial launch of its SUBRE submerged membrane aerated biofilm
reactor (MABR) solution, available in two configurations: as a retrofit
upgrade, and as a new greenfield plant.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005018/en/
Fluence Unveils SUBRE with Announcement of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
The SUBRE configurations lend the innovation of MABR technology to
large-scale, conventional wastewater treatment plants: expanding
treatment capacity to accommodate higher inflows; providing intensified
nutrient removal to meet stringent nutrient regulations; and progressing
toward energy-neutral treatment, without requiring any additional plant
footprint. A SUBRE retrofit is designed to upgrade existing basins with
capacities of 2,000-100,000 m3/day (500k – 25m GPD). A SUBRE
greenfield solution is custom-built to the customer’s specifications
without extensive infrastructure, with small footprint and energy
requirements, and in challenging or remote locations.
Reflecting the unique attributes of this wastewater treatment
technology, immediately upon commercial launch Fluence is pleased to
announce that it has secured its first orders for the SUBRE greenfield
solution. Two SUBRE installations will be built with Jamaican local
partner Engineering and Technology Associates, Inc. (“ETA”) to serve two
new housing developments in the Kingston and Spanish Town areas of
Jamaica owned by the National Housing Trust (“NHT”). The projects will
be operated by the National Water Commission (“NWC”) and are expected to
be commissioned in Q3 2019.
The first installation will consist of 12 SUBRE modules stacked 3
spirals high (as pictured) and will treat up to 370,000 GPD of domestic
wastewater. The second installation will consist of 6 SUBRE modules and
will treat up to 200,000 GPD. The treated water will be suitable for
non-potable reuse. Fluence’s SUBRE greenfield solution was selected due
to its low energy consumption, high effluent quality, and small
footprint, all of which are ideal for remote locations. Once
commissioned, the plant will feature low operating costs and will be
easy to operate and maintain locally.
While Jamaica represents a new geography for Fluence’s SUBRE technology,
the Company has been active in the Caribbean with its Smart Products
Solutions – Aspiral™ and Nirobox™ – for many years.
Henry Charrabé, Managing Director and CEO of Fluence, commented: “With
increased urbanization, wastewater resource recovery facilities face new
challenges. When a conventional wastewater treatment facility has
reached its limit, Fluence’s newly launched SUBRE technology solves
these challenges. Instead of enlarging current plants and building new
basins, SUBRE modules are submerged in existing chambers, improving
effluent quality, lowering the use of chemicals, saving energy and
operational costs, and enlarging capacity. In addition, SUBRE technology
can be installed in greenfield wastewater treatment plants to reduce the
infrastructure needs and operating costs of traditional plants. We’re
pleased to introduce our SUBRE line, and to celebrate its launch with
the announcement of the sale of two SUBRE greenfield, submerged MABR
installations.”
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse
treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products
Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an
integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early
stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and
optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate
Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established
operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and
China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide
and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water
resources.
Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005018/en/