Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  FLUENCE    FLC   

FLUENCE

(FLC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
0.365 AUD   -7.59%
06:00pFLUENCE : Unveils SUBRE with Announcement of Sales
BU
02/26FLUENCE : Signs Landmark 165 Million Contract in Ivory Coast
BU
02/12FLUENCE : MABR Technology Validated for California Water Recycling Standard
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluence : Unveils SUBRE with Announcement of Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

Submerged MABR (SUBRE) available in retrofit and greenfield configurations

Contracts have been awarded for two new housing developments in Jamaica

Greenfield SUBRE selected over conventional wastewater treatment processes

Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its SUBRE submerged membrane aerated biofilm reactor (MABR) solution, available in two configurations: as a retrofit upgrade, and as a new greenfield plant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005018/en/

Fluence Unveils SUBRE with Announcement of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluence Unveils SUBRE with Announcement of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

The SUBRE configurations lend the innovation of MABR technology to large-scale, conventional wastewater treatment plants: expanding treatment capacity to accommodate higher inflows; providing intensified nutrient removal to meet stringent nutrient regulations; and progressing toward energy-neutral treatment, without requiring any additional plant footprint. A SUBRE retrofit is designed to upgrade existing basins with capacities of 2,000-100,000 m3/day (500k – 25m GPD). A SUBRE greenfield solution is custom-built to the customer’s specifications without extensive infrastructure, with small footprint and energy requirements, and in challenging or remote locations.

Reflecting the unique attributes of this wastewater treatment technology, immediately upon commercial launch Fluence is pleased to announce that it has secured its first orders for the SUBRE greenfield solution. Two SUBRE installations will be built with Jamaican local partner Engineering and Technology Associates, Inc. (“ETA”) to serve two new housing developments in the Kingston and Spanish Town areas of Jamaica owned by the National Housing Trust (“NHT”). The projects will be operated by the National Water Commission (“NWC”) and are expected to be commissioned in Q3 2019.

The first installation will consist of 12 SUBRE modules stacked 3 spirals high (as pictured) and will treat up to 370,000 GPD of domestic wastewater. The second installation will consist of 6 SUBRE modules and will treat up to 200,000 GPD. The treated water will be suitable for non-potable reuse. Fluence’s SUBRE greenfield solution was selected due to its low energy consumption, high effluent quality, and small footprint, all of which are ideal for remote locations. Once commissioned, the plant will feature low operating costs and will be easy to operate and maintain locally.

While Jamaica represents a new geography for Fluence’s SUBRE technology, the Company has been active in the Caribbean with its Smart Products Solutions – Aspiral and Nirobox – for many years.

Henry Charrabé, Managing Director and CEO of Fluence, commented: “With increased urbanization, wastewater resource recovery facilities face new challenges. When a conventional wastewater treatment facility has reached its limit, Fluence’s newly launched SUBRE technology solves these challenges. Instead of enlarging current plants and building new basins, SUBRE modules are submerged in existing chambers, improving effluent quality, lowering the use of chemicals, saving energy and operational costs, and enlarging capacity. In addition, SUBRE technology can be installed in greenfield wastewater treatment plants to reduce the infrastructure needs and operating costs of traditional plants. We’re pleased to introduce our SUBRE line, and to celebrate its launch with the announcement of the sale of two SUBRE greenfield, submerged MABR installations.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water resources.

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLUENCE
06:00pFLUENCE : Unveils SUBRE with Announcement of Sales
BU
02/26FLUENCE : Signs Landmark 165 Million Contract in Ivory Coast
BU
02/13FLUENCE : Awarded First Aspiral Project In Latin America
AQ
02/12FLUENCE : MABR Technology Validated for California Water Recycling Standard
BU
02/10FLUENCE : Awarded First Aspiral™ Project in Latin America
BU
2018FLUENCE : Procures First Aspiral Contracts With Partner ITEST in China
AQ
2018FLUENCE : Procures First Aspiral™ Contracts With Partner ITEST in China
BU
2018FLUENCE : Adds Another Aspiral™ Project in Hunan Province China
BU
2018FLUENCE : to build US$8.4m Build-Own-Operate Plant in Peru
AQ
2018FLUENCE : to build US$8.4m Build-Own-Operate Plant in Peru
BU
More news
Chart FLUENCE
Duration : Period :
FLUENCE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUENCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Henry J. Charrabé Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Richard H. Irving Executive Chairman
Philippe Laval Chief Operating Officer
Francesco Fragasso Chief Financial Officer
Ronen I. Shechter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUENCE17.74%139
NORDSON CORPORATION9.25%7 475
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%5 057
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 042
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC6.66%4 494
VALMET27.80%3 893
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.