FLUENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fluent, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) on behalf of Fluent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fluent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 11, 2019, Fluent reported third quarter 2019 revenue of only $64.6 million, a 3% decrease since last year, due to “a confluence of factors, including certain uncollectible receivables, ebbs with several business partners and organizational re-alignment.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.925 per share, or nearly 37%, on November 12.

