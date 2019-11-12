Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fluent, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Fluent, Inc. (“Fluent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 11, 2019, Fluent reported third quarter 2019 revenue of only $64.6 million, a 3% decrease year-over-year, due to “a confluence of factors, including certain uncollectible receivables, ebbs with several business partners and organizational re-alignment.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.925 per share, or nearly 37%, during intraday trading on November 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fluent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006046/en/