Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fluent, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fluent, Inc. (“Fluent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 11, 2019, Fluent reported third quarter 2019 revenue of only $64.6 million, a 3% decrease year-over-year, due to “a confluence of factors, including certain uncollectible receivables, ebbs with several business partners and organizational re-alignment.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.925 per share, or nearly 37%, during intraday trading on November 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fluent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006041/en/