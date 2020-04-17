Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft    FLU   AT00000VIE62

FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FLU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flughafen Wien : Vienna Airport launches savings programme, cancels 2019 dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 10:23am EDT

Vienna Airport launched a savings programme equivalent to a quarter of annual revenue on Friday in response to the travel falloff caused by coronavirus and said state aid will ensure it remains liquid to the end of the year.

The group, which is 40% owned by the city of Vienna and the province of Lower Austria, also said it will cancel a proposed dividend for 2019 of 1.13 euros ($1.23) per share.

The number of passengers using Vienna Airport fell by two thirds in March to around 800,000, compared with 2.4 million last year. It has recorded a 99% drop in passengers numbers to around 800 a day this month, according to a spokesman.

Austrian Airlines, which accounts for more than 40% of the airport's passengers, has halted all flights until mid-May and is negotiating an aid package of several hundred million euros with the government.

Vienna Airport Group, which is also invested in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport, is seeking cost savings of 220 million euros this year and has cut planned investment to less than 100 million euros from 230 million euros. It has already withdrawn its 2020 revenue forecast of 870 million euros.

"Usage of state aid packages, the provision of sufficient credit lines and the successful implementation of saving measures guarantee the liquidity of the company, even if the crisis prevails until the end of the year," it said in a statement.

Austria is providing 38 billion euros for state guarantees, emergency aid and tax deferrals and 5 billion euros for short-time work agreements to protect jobs and keep companies afloat.

Vienna Airport said it will postpone its annual shareholders meeting to Sept. 4.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mike Harrison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 0.83% 8.18 Delayed Quote.-50.27%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 1.33% 26.65 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESEL
10:23aFLUGHAFEN WIEN : Vienna Airport launches savings programme, cancels 2019 dividen..
RE
03/12FLUGHAFEN WIEN : EANS-Adhoc Flughafen Wien AG / Coronavirus travel restrictions ..
PU
02/26FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : annual earnings release
01/21STRONG PASSENGER GROWTH : Flughafen Wien Group Handles 39.5 Million Passengers (..
PU
2019FLUGHAFEN WIEN : Buy-back of own shares Disclosure of inside information pursuan..
PU
2019SOLAR ELECTRICITY DRIVE 2020 : Vienna Airport to Build Three New Photovoltaic Fa..
PU
2019AIR ARABIA HEADS TOWARDS VIENNA : Vienna Airport Directly Connected with Sharjah..
PU
2019FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019VIENNESE CHARM AND TRADITION AT VIEN : New AÏDA Shop Ensures Coffee House Flair ..
PU
2019Vienna Airport sees 2019 profit up 10 percent thanks to new routes
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 856 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Debt 2019 353 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 44,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 2 239 M
Chart FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,25  €
Last Close Price 26,65  €
Spread / Highest target 63,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian Jäger Chief Operating Officer
Günther Ofner Chief Financial Officer
Rita Heiss Divisional Manager-Finance & Accounting
Susanne Ebm Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-1.84%2 425
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-0.92%23 639
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.0.14%17 753
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.73%3 958
FRAPORT-51.20%3 700
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-5.96%3 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group