FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG

(FHZN)
09/11 11:30:51 am
186.2 CHF   -0.16%
Flughafen Zuerich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport August 2019

09/11/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

In August, 3'112'270 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.4% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 0.5% to 2'159'588 in August 2019. The transfer rate is at 30.5% in the month under review (+0.7 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers increased by 2.6% to 947'562.

In August 2019, air traffic movements decreased to 25'256 (-1.8% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 138.0 (+1.0% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 83.6% (+0.8 percentage points vs. previous year).

In August 2019, a total of 35'459 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 10.0% compared to last year.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 16:26:05 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 195 M
EBIT 2019 400 M
Net income 2019 300 M
Debt 2019 763 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,43x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 5 726 M
Chart FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG
Duration : Period :
Flughafen Zuerich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 189,46  CHF
Last Close Price 186,50  CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Widrig Chief Executive Officer
Andreas G. Schmid Chairman
Stefan Tschudin Chief Operating Officer
Lukas Brosi Chief Financial Officer
Konrad Zöschg Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG14.77%5 785
AENA S.M.E., S.A.22.28%27 511
GROUPE ADP-3.14%17 523
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD18.87%12 400
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%7 388
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV16.34%5 074
