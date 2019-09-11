Flughafen Zuerich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport August 2019

In August, 3'112'270 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.4% compared to last year.
Local passengers decreased by 0.5% to 2'159'588 in August 2019. The transfer rate is at 30.5% in the month under review (+0.7 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers increased by 2.6% to 947'562.
In August 2019, air traffic movements decreased to 25'256 (-1.8% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 138.0 (+1.0% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 83.6% (+0.8 percentage points vs. previous year).
In August 2019, a total of 35'459 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 10.0% compared to last year.
