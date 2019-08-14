Log in
Flughafen Zuerich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport July 2019

0
08/14/2019 | 05:37pm BST

In July, 3'149'819 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.6% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 0.1% to 2'254'392 in July 2019. The transfer rate is at 28.3% in the month under review (+0.5 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers increased by 2.6% to 889'348.

In July 2019, air traffic movements decreased to 25'757 (-0.4% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 138.7 (+1.3% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor remained at previous year's level of 83.5%.

In July 2019, a total of 37'707 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 9.5% compared to last year.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:36:07 UTC
