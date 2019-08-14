Flughafen Zuerich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport July 2019

In July, 3'149'819 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.6% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 0.1% to 2'254'392 in July 2019. The transfer rate is at 28.3% in the month under review (+0.5 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers increased by 2.6% to 889'348.

In July 2019, air traffic movements decreased to 25'757 (-0.4% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 138.7 (+1.3% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor remained at previous year's level of 83.5%.

In July 2019, a total of 37'707 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 9.5% compared to last year.