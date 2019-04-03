Log in
Flughafen Zuerich AG

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG

(FHZN)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Flughafen Zuerich : Minergie Certificate for THE CIRCLE

0
04/03/2019

THE CIRCLE sets new standards in sustainability: The new buildings at Zurich Airport are certified to the highest LEED® PLATINUM standard. It has recently become clear that THE CIRCLE will also receive Minergie certification.

At the beginning of April, Beat Pahud, Project Manager of THE CIRCLE and representative of the joint ownership company, and Emanuel Fleuti, Head of Environmental Protection at Flughafen Zürich AG, received the Minergie certificate from Andreas Meyer Primavesi, Managing Director of Minergie Switzerland, in the presence of Antje Horvath, Head of the Energy Consulting Section of the Canton of Zurich Construction Directorate, Claudio Zanella, Project Manager for Execution, HRS Real Estate AG, and Christian Appert, Managing Director of Amstein & Walthert Zurich.

THE CIRCLE stands for a compact construction method. On an area of just over 30,000 m², a usable area of 180,000 m² is being created. Heating and cooling are supplied via energy piles over the earth as storage, and the demand for energy and water is greatly reduced through recovery. Another natural source of energy is the photovoltaic system on the roofs of the buildings.

The largest building ever certified by Minergie
Minergie is a Swiss construction standard for new builds and renovated buildings. The focus is on living and working comfort - made possible by a high-quality building envelope and systematic ventilation. Minergie buildings are also characterised by very low energy requirements and a significant proportion of renewable energies. The decisive factor for the certification of THE CIRCLE is a high proportion of renewable energy via geothermal probes and photovoltaic systems.

LEED® PLATINUM certificate
The Leadership Energy and Environmental Design standard was developed by the US Green Building Council and stipulates seven criteria: sustainable construction, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, location and development plus innovation. THE CIRCLE is certified according to the highest LEED® PLATINUM standard thanks to the quality of its location and its resource and energy efficiency.

About THE CIRCLE - Opening of the new destination in 2020
THE CIRCLE will become a central attraction that shapes and strengthens Zurich Airport. From 2020, it will be possible to hold conferences for up to 2,500 guests directly at Switzerland's largest national airport. A medical centre run by the University Hospital of Zurich, two Hyatt Group hotels, various brand worlds, attractive office space, and arts, culture, restaurants and education facilities will round out the wide range at Zurich Airport. THE CIRCLE will thus enrich the whole region, both culturally and economically.
The new destination is due to open in 2020. With THE CIRCLE, the airport operator and Swiss Life are achieving densification at a location with excellent connections.
Flughafen Zürich AG and Swiss Life AG have formed a joint ownership company, with Flughafen Zürich AG holding a 51% stake and Swiss Life AG 49%.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:31:03 UTC
