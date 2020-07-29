Flughafen Zürich : Extraordinary flight operations on August 1st, 2020

29.07.2020

On the evening of Swiss National Day, aircraft approaching from the North will land on runway 14 by way of exception.

As is the case every year, evening restrictions for arrivals and departures through German airspace will be lifted on August 1st this year. In accordance with the German ordinance, aircraft arriving from the East would have to land on runway 28 from 8 p.m. Following consultation with the relevant German authorities, this rule has been waived for the evening of Swiss National Day. From 8 p.m. until the end of flight operations, aircraft will therefore approach from the North and land on runway 14. Until 10 p.m., aircraft will depart towards the West and South, and from 10 p.m. towards the North. Deviations at short notice may occur at any time due to weather conditions or in the event of a ban on fireworks.