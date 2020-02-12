Log in
Flughafen Zürich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport January 2020

02/12/2020 | 11:49am EST

In January 2020, 2'148'812 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.7% compared to last year.

Local passengers increased by 0.7% to 1'474'997 in January 2020. The transfer rate is at 31.1% in the month under review (remained at the previous year level) and transfer passengers increased by 0.8% to 667'452.

In January 2020, air traffic movements decreased to 20'594 (-5.0% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 121.4 (+7.5% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 71.9% (+3.1 percentage points vs. previous year).

In January 2020, a total of 33'346 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 5.0% compared to last year.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 16:48:05 UTC
