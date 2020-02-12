Flughafen Zürich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport January 2020

In January 2020, 2'148'812 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.7% compared to last year.
Local passengers increased by 0.7% to 1'474'997 in January 2020. The transfer rate is at 31.1% in the month under review (remained at the previous year level) and transfer passengers increased by 0.8% to 667'452.
In January 2020, air traffic movements decreased to 20'594 (-5.0% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 121.4 (+7.5% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 71.9% (+3.1 percentage points vs. previous year).
In January 2020, a total of 33'346 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 5.0% compared to last year.
