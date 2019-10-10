Flughafen Zürich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport September 2019

In September, 2'889'060 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.3% compared to last year.
Local passengers decreased by 0.3% to 2'059'246 in September 2019. The transfer rate is at 28.6% in the month under review (+0.4 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers increased by 1.7% to 824'502.
In September 2019, air traffic movements decreased to 24'369 (-1.9% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 133.9 (+1.0% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 81.3% (+0.4 percentage points vs. previous year).
In September 2019, a total of 36'410 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 11.0% compared to last year.
Disclaimer
Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 15:40:05 UTC