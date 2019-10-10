Flughafen Zürich : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport September 2019

In September, 2'889'060 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 0.3% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 0.3% to 2'059'246 in September 2019. The transfer rate is at 28.6% in the month under review (+0.4 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers increased by 1.7% to 824'502.

In September 2019, air traffic movements decreased to 24'369 (-1.9% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 133.9 (+1.0% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 81.3% (+0.4 percentage points vs. previous year).

In September 2019, a total of 36'410 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 11.0% compared to last year.