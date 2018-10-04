Fluidigm Announces Agreement with DNA Software to Offer Secondary CNV Analysis for Biomark HD

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with DNA Software, Inc. to provide CopyCount-CNV™ software for use with the Fluidigm Biomark™ HD system.



Copy number variation (CNV) plays an important role in a number of complex human diseases and in drug metabolism. It occurs when the number of copies of a given gene or genomic region varies between individuals within a population.

Biomark HD utilizes microfluidics technology to efficiently detect CNVs, with significant cost and time savings over traditional plate‑based methods. Ideal for analysis of tens to hundreds of samples, Biomark HD is a high-performance automated qPCR platform used by researchers around the globe to advance our understanding of health and disease through gene expression, genotyping, CNV analysis and digital PCR.

CopyCount-CNV software from DNA Software complements the Biomark HD workflow by providing researchers with a powerful software solution to measure CNVs with high accuracy. It uniquely determines the absolute copy number of each marker from raw fluorescence qPCR data and computes the ratio of those copy numbers to reveal the CNV. Providing statistical confidence metrics not available in other CNV analysis software, CopyCount-CNV further empowers researchers to maximize performance within their own assay pipelines.

“The combination of the easy-to-use CopyCount-CNV software and the proven, high-performance Biomark HD automated qPCR system from Fluidigm has the potential to result in more accurate CNV determination in both translational and clinical research,” said Dr. John SantaLucia, co-founder, President and CEO of DNA Software.

“With DNA Software, we share a goal of providing high‑performing, cost‑effective workflows to meet the growing demands of molecular laboratories,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “With this agreement, we are excited to offer an expanded Biomark HD workflow to fuel new breakthroughs that can improve the future of health care.”

About DNA Software, Inc.

DNA Software, Inc. provides software to the life sciences to improve the design and analysis of molecular assays by reducing errors, time to market and related R&D costs.

About Fluidigm Corporation

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) develops, manufactures, and markets life science analytical and preparatory systems for markets such as mass cytometry, high-throughput genomics, and single‑cell genomics. We sell to leading academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies worldwide. Our systems are based on proprietary microfluidics and multiparameter mass cytometry technology and are designed to significantly simplify experimental workflow, increase throughput, and reduce costs while providing excellent data quality. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

We use our website (www.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and Biomark are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statement for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding potential uses and benefits of Biomark HD and CopyCount-CNV software. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to uncertainties in contractual relationships; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; the uncertain regulatory environment; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; and interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Fluidigm products. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results are contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Fluidigm’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

