Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the close of the market.



Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on August 1, 2019, to discuss second quarter financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 556-5248 for domestic callers, or (720) 545-0029 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID 3399165. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations . The link will not be active until 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on August 1, 2019.

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Fluidigm’s Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com . In addition, a telephone replay of the teleconference will be available approximately 90 minutes after the end of the call. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number: 3399165. The telephone replay will be available until August 8.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com .

Fluidigm and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact:

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fluidigm Corporation

650 416 7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com