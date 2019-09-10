Log in
Fluidigm Files Patent Infringement Suit Against IONpath

09/10/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it has filed new legal action in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California seeking to stop the infringement of its patented technology by IONpath.

In the complaint, Fluidigm alleges that IONpath’s MIBI Technology infringes Fluidigm’s U.S. Patent Nos. 10,180,386 and 10,072,104. The lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief requiring IONpath to stop selling its infringing MIBI Technology.

“Fluidigm has made substantial investments in the research and development of its CyTOF® technology,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “This lawsuit is aimed at protecting those investments and ensuring that the emerging Imaging Mass Cytometry™ market remains a competitive industry for the benefit of the many research customers who are driving new insights across a broad spectrum of diseases, including cancer and autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions. The legal action we are taking demonstrates our commitment to protecting our investments and defending our proprietary rights by enforcing our patents against those who unfairly use our proprietary technology.”

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF and Imaging Mass Cytometry are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding benefits of Fluidigm products and technologies for research and expectations for litigation. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm's business and operating results is contained in the Fluidigm Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Fluidigm Corporation

Contact:

Agnes Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
650 416 7423
agnes.lee@fluidigm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
