Fluidigm Introduces Three Imaging Mass Cytometry Panel Kits and Advanced CyTOF Software to Accelerate Immuno-Oncology Research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will introduce three new Imaging Mass Cytometry™ Maxpar® panel kits and an advanced CyTOF® software solution in the third quarter to power immuno-oncology research. These new products will be showcased at the 8th Annual Fluidigm Mass Cytometry Summit on Friday, June 21.



Imaging Mass Cytometry is rapidly advancing our understanding of health and disease by empowering researchers around the globe to deeply profile cellular phenotypes in tumors and tissues. The new ready-to-go Maxpar panel kits for immuno-oncology studies can enable researchers to rapidly profile immune infiltrates across a range of human cancer types and treatment modalities with Imaging Mass Cytometry.

Developed using pathologist-verified antibodies, the panels can be mixed and matched to profile tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, immune cell activation states and tissue architecture. By combining them as a single 18-marker panel, researchers can broadly profile activated tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for single-cell analysis of the tumor architecture, all from a single tissue scan. Customization is also simplified using CyTOF technology, enabling researchers to easily add more than 10 markers to support specific translational and clinical research studies.

Cellular biomarker identification from multiple user-defined locations in the tumor microenvironment is also simplified using the Hyperion™ Imaging System. The advanced CyTOF Software streamlines the selection and acquisition of multiple regions of interest (ROIs) from each slide with an enhanced user experience. Researchers can remotely annotate each ROI using bright field reference images to guide automated batch acquisition of highly multiplexed images on the system at 1-micron resolution. During image acquisition, researchers can visualize multiplexed images in real time across all detection channels to ensure data quality.

“Immunotherapy is revolutionizing cancer treatment,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “By delivering pre-designed Imaging Mass Cytometry panels and enhanced software, we will accelerate the development of better biomarkers and more effective immunotherapies.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Hyperion, Imaging Mass Cytometry, and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statement for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of newly introduced products and the growth and potential of Imaging Mass Cytometry research. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

