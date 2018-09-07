Fluidigm Partners with GenomOncology to Provide a Comprehensive Immuno-Oncology Gene Expression Solution on Biomark HD

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and GenomOncology today announced an expanded Immuno-Oncology Gene Expression Workflow to accelerate the development of checkpoint immunotherapies and the identification of potential predictive biomarker signatures for therapeutic response. The integrated solution for immuno-oncology research spans RNA extraction through data analysis with an optimized software from GenomOncology, the GO Immuno-Oncology Workbench , powered by GenomAnalytics.

Gene expression profiling of the tumor microenvironment has proven effective in measuring immune response during cancer progression and therapeutic response. Preconfigured quantitative PCR (qPCR) panels containing hundreds of gene targets represent a potential solution, but can require significant time and resources to implement in the laboratory and can be difficult to customize for specific experimental needs.

The Advanta™ IO Gene Expression Assay was developed to meet this need, detecting 170 gene expression markers involved in checkpoint therapeutic response. Ideal for translational and clinical cancer research laboratories, the Advanta IO Gene Expression Assay was developed in collaboration with leading researchers from academia and biopharma to provide the right balance of biomarker breadth, assay flexibility and workflow efficiency.

As a full workflow solution, Fluidigm is now offering the optimized Advanta FFPE RNA Extraction Kit , which produces high-quality RNA from precious tumor samples and improves the sensitivity of tumor transcript detection. As an added benefit, a synthetic template representing the amplification targets of all 170 genes is also available as a positive control. When using this new kit and control together with the Advanta IO Gene Expression Assay on the Biomark™ HD system, researchers can accurately assess 24 to 96 tumor samples at a time with high confidence and efficiency.

Completing the workflow, the GO Immuno-Oncology Workbench was developed in partnership with GenomOncology to provide powerful, flexible and intuitive analysis of immuno-oncology datasets. Now available from Fluidigm, the GO Immuno-Oncology Workbench enables researchers to unlock new clinical insights from translational immuno-oncology studies, including the identification of meaningful gene expression biomarkers that correlate with therapeutic response.

“The GO Immuno-Oncology Workbench is a powerful software tool that enables comprehensive analysis of immuno-oncology cohorts, integrating molecular and phenotypic data together with immuno-oncology-specific annotations to power translational studies,” said Manuel Glynias, CEO of GenomOncology. “We are excited to see the new insights uncovered using this comprehensive approach, which we developed in conjunction with Fluidigm to empower the growing immuno-oncology community.”

“Fluidigm is the research partner of choice within the immuno-oncology research community, enabling deep interrogation of the tumor microenvironment and immune response with mass cytometry,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “In partnership with GenomOncology, we are expanding our immuno-oncology gene expression offering to the cancer community with a full microfluidics-based workflow solution from RNA extraction to data analysis. By providing a comprehensive view of tumor immunity, utilizing microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies, researchers will be empowered to uncover unique health insights that could transform the future of cancer care.”

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology enables the application of genomics in oncology to improve patient care. We have applied our expertise in genomics, technology and data integration to create solutions for cancer care providers. Our solutions are end-to-end: from the data coming out of the sequencer to the bedside where oncologists make treatment decisions. Our technology streamlines workflow and creates actionable reports for pathologists. Downstream, we integrate molecular and clinical information, providing oncologists with powerful decision-support tools that enable treatment selection, patient identification for clinical trials, and a "patients-like-mine" feature for use in difficult cases—all delivered through a real-time platform. Our solutions also enable "Big Data" analysis of aggregate data to drive research and new insights.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) develops, manufactures, and markets life science analytical and preparatory systems for markets such as mass cytometry, high-throughput genomics, and single‑cell genomics. We sell to leading academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies worldwide. Our systems are based on proprietary microfluidics and multiparameter mass cytometry technology and are designed to significantly simplify experimental workflow, increase throughput, and reduce costs while providing excellent data quality. Fluidigm® products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

