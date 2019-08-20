Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Health Care Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company’s management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Chris Linthwaite, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:15 pm ET at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York.





Linthwaite and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Janney Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in New York.

A live webcast of the company’s fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley conference and a subsequent replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Fluidigm investor website. The replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for 90 days following the live webcast.

