FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

(FLDM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Health Care Investor Conferences

0
08/20/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company’s management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Chris Linthwaite, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:15 pm ET at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

  • Linthwaite and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Janney Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in New York.

A live webcast of the company’s fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley conference and a subsequent replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Fluidigm investor website. The replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for 90 days following the live webcast.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact:

Fluidigm Corporation

Agnes Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
650 416 7423
agnes.lee@fluidigm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
EPS Revisions
