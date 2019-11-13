Fluidigm to Participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Log in
FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

11/13/2019 | 04:05pm EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company’s management will participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York.

Chris Linthwaite, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:30 pm ET. A live webcast and subsequent replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Fluidigm investor website. The replay will be available two hours after the live session and will be archived for the following 90 days.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact:

Agnes Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fluidigm Corporation
650 416 7423
agnes.lee@fluidigm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
