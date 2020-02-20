CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) (“Fluor” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by Fluor’s senior officers and board of directors. If you are a shareholder of Fluor who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

It has recently emerged that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is investigating Fluor, and that the Company’s 10-K statement will be delayed, as a result. According to a recently filed 8-K statement, the SEC “is conducting an investigation of the Company’s past accounting and financial reporting, and has requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.” On this news, Fluor’s share price fell substantially.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Fluor’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “The recent allegations against Fluor raise potential concern for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to Fluor and its shareholders.”

What Fluor Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of Fluor who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.

