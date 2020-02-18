Log in
FLR Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Fluor Corporation Following SEC Probe

02/18/2020 | 09:15am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Fluor Corporation ("Fluor") (NYSE: FLR) for violations of federal securities laws.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that it is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and that the 10-K filing for 2019 would be delayed as a result. The Company said the SEC had requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. The Company also stated that it is reviewing prior period reporting, and it is possible it may have material errors in financial statements. Following this news, Fluor stock was down over 12% in early morning trading on February 18, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Fluor shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flr-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-fluor-corporation-following-sec-probe-301006623.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
