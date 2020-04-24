Log in
FLUOR CORPORATION

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
FLUOR 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation- FLR

04/24/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 2, 2017 and February 14, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Fluor and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-flr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 28, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Fluor and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 18, 2020, the Company disclosed an SEC investigation into its revenue recognition practices related to sixteen 2019 projects and that its 10-K filing for 2019 would be delayed as a result, as well as the Company’s own internal investigation into the same.

On this news, the price of Fluor’s shares declined, damaging investors.

The case is Union Asset Management Holding AG, et al. v. Fluor Corporation, et al., No. 20-cv-00518.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
