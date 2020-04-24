FLUOR 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation- FLR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 2, 2017 and February 14, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About the Lawsuit

Fluor and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 18, 2020, the Company disclosed an SEC investigation into its revenue recognition practices related to sixteen 2019 projects and that its 10-K filing for 2019 would be delayed as a result, as well as the Company’s own internal investigation into the same.

On this news, the price of Fluor’s shares declined, damaging investors.

The case is Union Asset Management Holding AG, et al. v. Fluor Corporation, et al., No. 20-cv-00518.

