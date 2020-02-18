Log in
FLUOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fluor Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2020 | 08:03pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) on behalf of Fluor stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fluor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that it is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and that the 10-K filing for 2019 would be delayed as a result. The Company said the SEC had requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. The Company also stated that it is reviewing prior period reporting, and it is possible it may have material errors in financial statements.

On this news, Fluor stock was down over 12% in early morning trading on February 18, 2020, to close at $14.79 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
