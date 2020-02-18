FLUOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fluor Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) on behalf of Fluor stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fluor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that it is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and that the 10-K filing for 2019 would be delayed as a result. The Company said the SEC had requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. The Company also stated that it is reviewing prior period reporting, and it is possible it may have material errors in financial statements.

On this news, Fluor stock was down over 12% in early morning trading on February 18, 2020, to close at $14.79 per share.

