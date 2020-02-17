Log in
FLUOR CORPORATION

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
Fluor : Awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract for World-Scale Adiponitrile Plant

02/17/2020 | 11:37am EST

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was recently awarded a contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction for a new 400 kilo-ton-per-annum adiponitrile (ADN) plant in Shanghai, China. The new ADN plant is part of INVISTA’s ongoing work at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park where the company recently completed a 215 kilo-ton-per-annum hexamethylenediamine (HMD) plant and a 150 kilo-ton-per-annum nylon 6,6 polymer plant. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction solutions to clients in China for more than 40 years,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “With this award, our proud legacy in China continues and we look forward to supporting INVISTA’s efforts to expeditiously increase production of ADN with their company’s most-advanced technology to meet growing demand within China and globally.”

When complete, INVISTA’s new ADN plant will integrate with its existing HMD and polymer facilities to directly supply domestic customers with the key building blocks to produce nylon 6,6 and other high-value products in China. These products are used in the production of a variety of goods, including those in the automotive, industrial, apparel and consumer electronics industries.

“We’re pleased to be working with Fluor to advance our ADN project in China,” said Bill Greenfield, president, INVISTA Intermediates. “We’re excited about this project and are committed to maintaining an accelerated timeline—with completion planned in 2022.”

Detailed engineering on the project is well underway, procurement has begun, and construction is anticipated to begin this year. Mechanical completion of the new ADN plant is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.



