Fluor : Awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management Services Contract for SABIC's PPE Plant Recommissioning Project in the Netherlands

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction management services contract by SABIC for the recommissioning of its polyphenylene ether (PPE) resin plant in Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands. Fluor will book the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are pleased to support SABIC with this important recommissioning project at the Bergen op Zoom site where Fluor has more than 30 years of experience of providing innovative solutions to the client,” said Simon Nottingham, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. “Fluor’s proven track record in brownfield projects and construction-driven execution will minimize disruption at this complex operations site and provide cost and schedule certainty.”

SABIC announced the project last year, in response to high global customer demand for its unique NORYLTM resins, based on PPE resin technology. NORYL resins are SABIC’s proprietary family of modified compounds. Recommissioning the Bergen op Zoom PPE resin facility will provide customers with a second source of NORYL resins globally, and affirms SABIC’s commitment to the European market and global customers who specify their NORYL resin material needs from Europe. When operational, the Bergen op Zoom facility is expected to add more than 40% global capacity over a 2017 baseline.

The 14-month project began in January 2019 led by Fluor’s Bergen op Zoom office and will be supported by Fluor’s Cebu office in the Philippines.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About SABIC

SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We manufacture on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

We support our customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end markets such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy.

SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 21.54 billion (US$ 5.74 billion) in 2018. Sales revenues for 2018 totaled SR 169.09 billion (US$ 45 billion). Total assets stood at SR 320.1 billion (US$ 85.4 billion) at the end of 2018.

Production in 2017 stood at 71.2 million metric tons. SABIC has more than 34,000 employees worldwide and operates in more than 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, we have 11,534 global patent filings, and have significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.

The Saudi Arabian government owns 70 percent of SABIC shares with the remaining 30 percent publicly traded on the Saudi stock exchange. For more information, visit www.sabic.com

