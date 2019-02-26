Fluor : Awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management Services Contract for SABIC's PPE Plant Recommissioning Project in the Netherlands

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded an
engineering, procurement and construction management services contract
by SABIC for the recommissioning of its polyphenylene ether (PPE) resin
plant in Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands. Fluor will book the
undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005167/en/
SABIC flags in Sittard, Netherlands (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are pleased to support SABIC with this important recommissioning
project at the Bergen op Zoom site where Fluor has more than 30 years of
experience of providing innovative solutions to the client,” said Simon
Nottingham, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in
Europe, Africa and the Middle East. “Fluor’s proven track record in
brownfield projects and construction-driven execution will minimize
disruption at this complex operations site and provide cost and schedule
certainty.”
SABIC announced the project last year, in response to high global
customer demand for its unique NORYLTM resins, based on PPE
resin technology. NORYL resins are SABIC’s proprietary family of
modified compounds. Recommissioning the Bergen op Zoom PPE resin
facility will provide customers with a second source of NORYL resins
globally, and affirms SABIC’s commitment to the European market and
global customers who specify their NORYL resin material needs from
Europe. When operational, the Bergen op Zoom facility is expected to add
more than 40% global capacity over a 2017 baseline.
The 14-month project began in January 2019 led by Fluor’s Bergen op Zoom
office and will be supported by Fluor’s Cebu office in the Philippines.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the
world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its
clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed,
capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in
Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of
$19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For
more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
About SABIC
SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We manufacture on a global scale in the Americas,
Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds
of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics,
agri-nutrients and metals.
We support our customers by identifying and developing opportunities in
key end markets such as construction, medical devices, packaging,
agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean
energy.
SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 21.54 billion (US$ 5.74 billion) in
2018. Sales revenues for 2018 totaled SR 169.09 billion (US$ 45
billion). Total assets stood at SR 320.1 billion (US$ 85.4 billion) at
the end of 2018.
Production in 2017 stood at 71.2 million metric tons. SABIC has more
than 34,000 employees worldwide and operates in more than 50 countries.
Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, we have 11,534 global
patent filings, and have significant research resources with innovation
hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and
North Asia.
The Saudi Arabian government owns 70 percent of SABIC shares with the
remaining 30 percent publicly traded on the Saudi stock exchange. For
more information, visit www.sabic.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005167/en/