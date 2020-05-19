Log in
Fluor : Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design for Minnkota Power Cooperative Carbon Capture Project in North Dakota

05/19/2020

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for Minnkota Power Cooperative’s (Minnkota) Project Tundra, a carbon capture, utilization and storage retrofit project at the Milton R. Young Station in Center, North Dakota. The FEED is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and managed by its National Energy Technology Laboratory as part of a larger initiative to advance carbon capture technology development. Fluor will book the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005909/en/

Fluor is using its proprietary Econamine FG Plus(SM) carbon capture technology on Minnkota's Project Tundra, a carbon capture, utilization and storage retrofit project at the Milton R. Young Station in North Dakota. (Photo: Business Wire)

For its scope of work, Fluor will leverage its proprietary Econamine FG PlusSM carbon capture technology – an energy-efficient and cost-effective process for the removal of carbon dioxide from flue gas streams. The process will incorporate Fluor’s advanced solvent formulation together with a number of patented energy savings features.

“Fluor is a global leader in carbon capture technology and one of the industry’s few engineering, procurement and construction contractors with long-term deployment and experience in this field,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “We look forward to bringing our clean energy expertise to Project Tundra and partnering with Minnkota to build the world's largest carbon capture facility.”

“We are excited to take the next step forward with Project Tundra and begin working with Fluor on the advanced engineering and design of a carbon dioxide capture system at the Milton R. Young Station,” said Mac McLennan, Minnkota president and CEO. “The innovative technologies being evaluated have the potential to serve as a blueprint for the rest of the world to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions without sacrificing grid reliability and affordability.”

Fluor's offices in Houston, Aliso Viejo, California and Greenville, South Carolina have commenced engineering with completion planned for the first quarter of 2021.

About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 799 M
EBIT 2019 -887 M
Net income 2019 -1 291 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,11x
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 1 461 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,27 $
Last Close Price 10,42 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
D. Michael Steuert Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-44.81%1 461
VINCI-19.74%48 001
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.58%30 164
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.89%18 361
FERROVIAL-0.22%18 213
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-0.94%17 451
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group