Fluor : Awarded Position on the Department of State Diplomatic Platform Support Services Program Contract

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of State awarded the company a position on the Diplomatic Platform Support Services (DiPSS) program indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The period of performance is five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005941/en/

Fluor secures position on Dept. of State contract (Copyright 2012 Getty Images)

As one of the winners selected for the large business portion of the DiPSS program, Fluor is eligible to compete on work worth a combined value of approximately $6 billion.

“With the award of this contract, Fluor is able to bid on the largest operations and management and base life support task orders overseas with the Department of State,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “Fluor has a robust track record of providing mission critical services to U.S. government and commercial clients in high threat and contested contingency environments around the globe. This contract is a perfect match to our portfolio of work currently with the Department of Defense and other interagency partners.”

DiPSS contracts provide program management, procurement of critical items, life support services, logistics services, operation and maintenance services, and construction and renovation projects at various government installations located in any country where the Department of State has a presence with a focus on difficult and demanding contingency environments.

The Department of State leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy and assistance by advancing the interests of the American people, their safety and economic prosperity.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005941/en/