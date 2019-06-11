Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fluor : Awarded Position on the Department of State Diplomatic Platform Support Services Program Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of State awarded the company a position on the Diplomatic Platform Support Services (DiPSS) program indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The period of performance is five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005941/en/

Fluor secures position on Dept. of State contract (Copyright 2012 Getty Images)

Fluor secures position on Dept. of State contract (Copyright 2012 Getty Images)

As one of the winners selected for the large business portion of the DiPSS program, Fluor is eligible to compete on work worth a combined value of approximately $6 billion.

“With the award of this contract, Fluor is able to bid on the largest operations and management and base life support task orders overseas with the Department of State,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “Fluor has a robust track record of providing mission critical services to U.S. government and commercial clients in high threat and contested contingency environments around the globe. This contract is a perfect match to our portfolio of work currently with the Department of Defense and other interagency partners.”

DiPSS contracts provide program management, procurement of critical items, life support services, logistics services, operation and maintenance services, and construction and renovation projects at various government installations located in any country where the Department of State has a presence with a focus on difficult and demanding contingency environments.

The Department of State leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy and assistance by advancing the interests of the American people, their safety and economic prosperity.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLUOR CORPORATION
04:18pFLUOR : Awarded Position on the Department of State Diplomatic Platform Support ..
BU
06/08FLUOR : commences Milliken chemical expansion project
AQ
06/07FLUOR : Fluors Chemical Expansion Project for Milliken is Underway in South Caro..
AQ
06/06FLUOR : Chemical Expansion Project for Milliken is Underway in South Carolina
BU
06/03FLUOR : and Balfour Beatty JV targets $1.7bn US highways contract
AQ
06/01FLUOR : JV Inks I-635 LBJ East Project Contract From TxDOT
AQ
05/31FLUOR : appoints Michael Steuert as chief financial officer
AQ
05/31FLUOR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30FLUOR : Joint Venture Selected for $1.7 Billion I-635 LBJ East Infrastructure Pr..
BU
05/28FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 004 M
EBIT 2019 465 M
Net income 2019 243 M
Finance 2019 216 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 18,84
P/E ratio 2020 10,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 4 112 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,8 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Brittain Group President
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-8.60%3 946
VINCI25.72%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.70%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.58%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-4.88%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.30%20 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About