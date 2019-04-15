Fluor : Awarded U.S. Army's LOGCAP V Contract for U.S. Africa Command

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Army
Sustainment Command has awarded Fluor the Logistics Civil Augmentation
Program (LOGCAP) V contract to provide regional forward planning support
for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). This LOGCAP V contract includes a
one-year base period plus four one-year options.
A LOGCAP IV camp in Africa. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Fluor has supported the Army’s LOGCAP operations since 2008 and we are
honored to continue that work as a LOGCAP V contractor,” said Tom
D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “As one of
Fluor’s most important customers, we are ready with the resources and
capabilities to deploy anywhere and at any time to support the Army’s
operational objectives and to serve U.S. and coalition forces as they
complete their missions in some of the most difficult and remote
locations around the world.”
As a multiple award task order contract, Fluor was one of four companies
selected to execute the U.S. Army's LOGCAP contract through a
competitively bid process.
U.S. Africa Command - with partners - disrupts and neutralizes
transnational threats, protects U.S. personnel and facilities, prevents
and mitigates conflict, and builds African partner defense capability
and capacity in order to promote regional security, stability and
prosperity. AFRICOM is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the
world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its
clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed,
capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in
Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of
$19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For
more information, please visit www.fluor.com
