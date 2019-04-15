Log in
Fluor : Awarded U.S. Army's LOGCAP V Contract for U.S. Africa Command

04/15/2019 | 06:40am EDT

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Army Sustainment Command has awarded Fluor the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V contract to provide regional forward planning support for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). This LOGCAP V contract includes a one-year base period plus four one-year options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005187/en/

A LOGCAP IV camp in Africa. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fluor has supported the Army’s LOGCAP operations since 2008 and we are honored to continue that work as a LOGCAP V contractor,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “As one of Fluor’s most important customers, we are ready with the resources and capabilities to deploy anywhere and at any time to support the Army’s operational objectives and to serve U.S. and coalition forces as they complete their missions in some of the most difficult and remote locations around the world.”

As a multiple award task order contract, Fluor was one of four companies selected to execute the U.S. Army's LOGCAP contract through a competitively bid process.

U.S. Africa Command - with partners - disrupts and neutralizes transnational threats, protects U.S. personnel and facilities, prevents and mitigates conflict, and builds African partner defense capability and capacity in order to promote regional security, stability and prosperity. AFRICOM is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
