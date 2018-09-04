Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fluor : COOEC-Fluor Completes Module Fabrication for Huizhou Oilfield Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 08:59pm CEST

Project completed safely and on schedule

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (COOEC-Fluor) fabrication yard has safely completed fabrication of the topsides, living quarters and drilling modules for the CNOOC HZ32-5/33-1 Oilfield Joint Development Project. The modules sailed away on schedule in July, destined for the Huizhou 32-5 oilfield development approximately 105 miles southeast of Hong Kong in the Pearl River Mouth basin of the South China Sea.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005788/en/

The CNOOC HZ32-5/33-1 Oilfield Joint Development Project platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

The CNOOC HZ32-5/33-1 Oilfield Joint Development Project platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Both the COOEC-Fluor and CNOOC project management teams successfully overcame numerous challenges to complete the onshore construction as scheduled, with zero punch list items for onshore fabrication work,” said Lianfeng Yang, CNOOC’s engineering, procurement and construction project manager. “We look forward to the COOEC-Fluor team successfully completing the close-out activities and sea fastening work.”

The fabrication yard delivered to the aggressive schedule and fabricated the 4,000-ton, 4-deck topsides in less than 12 months with no follow-on work. Safety, a core value of the COOEC-Fluor yard, was at the forefront of all activities and the team achieved 1.5 million work hours without a lost-time incident.

“The project team optimized the fabrication methods and onshore commissioning scope, which minimized the schedule-intensive offshore installation requirements to maintain schedule,” said Chris Vertanness, vice president of Fluor and director of operations at the COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard. “The team’s planning, productivity and execution excellence enabled the delivery of the modules with the safety and schedule certainty our clients expect.”

The platform is expected to continue to produce oil until after 2030.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLUOR CORPORATION
08:59pFLUOR : COOEC-Fluor Completes Module Fabrication for Huizhou Oilfield Project
BU
08/31FLUOR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29FLUOR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
08/23FLUOR : Prices $600 Million Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
AQ
08/23FLUOR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
08/20FLUOR : Prices $600 Million Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
08/20FLUOR : to Design and Build Quellaveco Copper Project in Peru
AQ
08/20FLUOR CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
08/13FLUOR : to Design and Build Quellaveco Copper Project in Peru
AQ
08/10FLUOR CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:48aNextDecade provides EPC status update 
08/20Fluor prices $600M senior unsecured notes public offering 
08/18TUTOR PERINI : All About The Cash 
08/16Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/10Regulator seeks $1B-plus sanctions against SCANA in V.C. Summer case 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 571 M
EBIT 2018 561 M
Net income 2018 325 M
Finance 2018 189 M
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 24,96
P/E ratio 2019 16,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 8 073 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 59,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION11.15%8 073
VINCI-3.56%56 897
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-17.27%32 804
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.21%26 871
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.57%25 811
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.06%23 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.