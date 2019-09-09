Fluor : Completes Construction Contract for MEGlobal Project in Oyster Creek, Texas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has successfully completed its mechanical construction scope of work on MEGlobal’s world-class ethylene glycol (EG) manufacturing facility in Oyster Creek, Texas.

The 750,000 tonne/year EG unit is the first of its kind in the United States for MEGlobal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Company. Fluor’s scope of work on the project included the installation of equipment, steel and piping for the process unit.

“This is a significant milestone for both MEGlobal and Fluor that reflects our two companies’ teaming approach and collective commitment to excellence in execution,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s global Energy & Chemicals business. “Not only is this project a first for MEGlobal in the United States, but it also marks Fluor’s fifth major construction project in the area over the past seven years.”

More than 1,100 Fluor craft were onsite at peak to build the facility that will produce EG, a key building block for polyester fibers, plastic bottles and other everyday items.

