FLUOR CORPORATION

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fluor : Completes Construction Contract for MEGlobal Project in Oyster Creek, Texas

0
09/09/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has successfully completed its mechanical construction scope of work on MEGlobal’s world-class ethylene glycol (EG) manufacturing facility in Oyster Creek, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005778/en/

Fluor completes construction for MEGlobal Oyster Creek project in Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor completes construction for MEGlobal Oyster Creek project in Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 750,000 tonne/year EG unit is the first of its kind in the United States for MEGlobal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Company. Fluor’s scope of work on the project included the installation of equipment, steel and piping for the process unit.

“This is a significant milestone for both MEGlobal and Fluor that reflects our two companies’ teaming approach and collective commitment to excellence in execution,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s global Energy & Chemicals business. “Not only is this project a first for MEGlobal in the United States, but it also marks Fluor’s fifth major construction project in the area over the past seven years.”

More than 1,100 Fluor craft were onsite at peak to build the facility that will produce EG, a key building block for polyester fibers, plastic bottles and other everyday items.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 120 M
EBIT 2019 -466 M
Net income 2019 -480 M
Debt 2019 296 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,85x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 2 860 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,08  $
Last Close Price 20,44  $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Brittain Group President
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-39.94%2 706
VINCI38.66%62 033
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.23%34 042
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-7.93%26 063
FERROVIAL49.36%21 439
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-15.47%21 178
