FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR)
Fluor Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/06/2019

Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE: FLR) board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the company’s common stock, payable April 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2019.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 204 M
EBIT 2018 472 M
Net income 2018 254 M
Finance 2018 352 M
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 19,74
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 5 026 M
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Brittain Group President
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION10.96%5 026
VINCI8.33%53 171
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.54%38 171
LARSEN & TOUBRO-9.25%25 567
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD9.23%23 220
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.86%22 532
