Fluor Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Fluor
Corporation’s (NYSE: FLR) board of
directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on
the company’s common stock, payable April 2, 2019, to shareholders of
record on March 4, 2019.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the
world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its
clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed,
capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in
Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with
revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees
worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005809/en/