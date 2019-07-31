Log in
FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
Fluor Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/31/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE: FLR) board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the company’s common stock, payable October 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 4, 2019.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
