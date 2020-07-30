Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluor Corporation : Chemicals Project Named Project of the Year by Engineering News-Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol facility built in Oyster Creek, Texas, was named Energy/Industrial Project of the Year for the Texas and Louisiana region by Engineering News-Record (ENR). Fluor served as construction contractor on the project which began operations in October 2019 and marked the first time that MEGlobal’s parent company, the EQUATE Petrochemical Group, constructed a new ethylene glycol facility in the United States. The project was completed safely, ahead of schedule and under budget.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005626/en/

Fluor served as the construction contractor for MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol facility in Oyster Creek, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor served as the construction contractor for MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol facility in Oyster Creek, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Congratulations to our client MEGlobal and the project team for this well-deserved industry recognition,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s Energy and Chemicals business. “Because of your tireless efforts, together we were able to deliver this world-class project safely, ahead of schedule and under budget – no small feat for a project of this size and complexity.”

“This was an outstanding project in every sense and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for the teamwork, safety commitment and operational excellence demonstrated by the entire team,” said Clarence Stadlwieser, MEGlobal project director.

The project, along with other eligible entries, was reviewed by an independent panel and judged based upon the following criteria: overcoming challenges and teamwork, safety, innovation and contribution to the industry/community, construction quality and craftsmanship, and functionality of design and aesthetic quality. It was one of just 18 selected from more than 130 submissions.

The winners of ENR’s Best Project Awards will be celebrated at a ceremony in Houston on October 23.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ec


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FLUOR CORPORATION
11:01aFLUOR CORPORATION : Chemicals Project Named Project of the Year by Engineering N..
BU
07/29FLUOR : Receives Full Notice to Proceed from Gold Fields for Salares Norte Gold ..
BU
07/24FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
07/24FLUOR : Appoints Joe Brennan as Chief Financial Officer
BU
07/21FLUOR : Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design Contract for California Resourc..
BU
07/08FLUOR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/07FLUOR : Selected by U.S. Department of Energy for Position on Nationwide Indefin..
BU
06/29Coty, Boeing rise; Intercept Therapeutics, Heron fall
AQ
06/29FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29FLUOR : Stork to Sell Equipment Rental Business EQIN
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 799 M - -
Net income 2019 -1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,24x
Yield 2019 6,12%
Capitalization 1 625 M 1 625 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 53 349
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,11 $
Last Close Price 11,59 $
Spread / Highest target 89,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
D. Michael Steuert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-38.61%1 625
VINCI SA-19.60%53 679
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%30 447
FERROVIAL-18.43%18 889
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%18 362
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.99%17 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group