Fluor Corporation : Chemicals Project Named Project of the Year by Engineering News-Record

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol facility built in Oyster Creek, Texas, was named Energy/Industrial Project of the Year for the Texas and Louisiana region by Engineering News-Record (ENR). Fluor served as construction contractor on the project which began operations in October 2019 and marked the first time that MEGlobal’s parent company, the EQUATE Petrochemical Group, constructed a new ethylene glycol facility in the United States. The project was completed safely, ahead of schedule and under budget.

Fluor served as the construction contractor for MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol facility in Oyster Creek, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Congratulations to our client MEGlobal and the project team for this well-deserved industry recognition,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s Energy and Chemicals business. “Because of your tireless efforts, together we were able to deliver this world-class project safely, ahead of schedule and under budget – no small feat for a project of this size and complexity.”

“This was an outstanding project in every sense and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for the teamwork, safety commitment and operational excellence demonstrated by the entire team,” said Clarence Stadlwieser, MEGlobal project director.

The project, along with other eligible entries, was reviewed by an independent panel and judged based upon the following criteria: overcoming challenges and teamwork, safety, innovation and contribution to the industry/community, construction quality and craftsmanship, and functionality of design and aesthetic quality. It was one of just 18 selected from more than 130 submissions.

The winners of ENR’s Best Project Awards will be celebrated at a ceremony in Houston on October 23.

