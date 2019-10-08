Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fluor : JGC and Technip Selected for Landmark Rovuma LNG Project in Mozambique

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that a consortium of Fluor, JGC Corporation of Japan and TechnipFMC of France was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV) for its Mozambique Rovuma Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Phase 1 Project in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique with an immediate release of a limited notice-to-proceed. Fluor will book its portion of this work in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005791/en/

Pierre Bechelany (center), Fluor's president of Pipelines & LNG, signs contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pierre Bechelany (center), Fluor's president of Pipelines & LNG, signs contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fluor is pleased to have been selected for this strategic development and to partner with a team that combines considerable LNG expertise and design build capabilities on the African continent,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “We worked closely to develop the project model that builds upon each party’s strengths and capabilities to partner with MRV to advance this landmark project in a safe, secure and sustainable manner creating new opportunities for Mozambique and its citizens.”

The project will develop Area 4 of the ultra-deep Rovuma Basin, a giant offshore natural gas field with up to 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas located off the coast of Mozambique.

MRV is an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract. Galp, KOGAS and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos E.P. each hold a 10 percent interest.

The project team will be located in Farnborough, UK; Paris, France and Yokohama, Japan.

Fluor has more than 55 years of experience working in Africa, executing more than 750 projects across the continent.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLUOR CORPORATION
05:02pFLUOR : JGC and Technip Selected for Landmark Rovuma LNG Project in Mozambique
BU
06:49aExxon to make $500 mln initial investment in Mozambique LNG project
RE
10/02FLUOR : Joint Venture Breaks Ground on Chicago Transit Authority's Red and Purpl..
BU
10/02FLUOR CORPORATION : to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/24Industrials Down After Weak Economic Data - Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/24FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/24FLUOR CORPORATION : Lead Director Peter Fluor to Retire from Board in April 2020
BU
09/24FLUOR CORPORATION : Announces Strategic Review Results
BU
09/17FLUOR : to Host Strategic Review Webcast
BU
09/16FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 121 M
EBIT 2019 -486 M
Net income 2019 -552 M
Debt 2019 296 M
Yield 2019 4,32%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,93x
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 2 544 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 24,17  $
Last Close Price 18,18  $
Spread / Highest target 98,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
D. Michael Steuert Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-43.54%2 544
VINCI35.13%59 571
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.74%31 889
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-3.15%27 625
FERROVIAL46.37%20 903
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-17.37%20 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group