FLUOR CORPORATION

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 02:44:13 pm
16.67 USD   -5.01%
FLUOR : Joint Venture Selected for Vital Asheville, N.C. Interstate Expansion Project
BU
08/02NetApp, Fluor fall; Pinterest, Redfin rise
AQ
08/01FLUOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Fluor : Joint Venture Selected for Vital Asheville, N.C. Interstate Expansion Project

08/15/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

Project to widen I-26 from Exit 40 to the I-40 interchange

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture together with United Infrastructure Group, Inc. was selected by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to widen and improve a 7.5-mile stretch of Interstate 26 from Exit 40 (N.C. 280/Airport Road) to the I-40 interchange in Asheville, N.C. Fluor will book the $263 million contract in the third quarter of 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005609/en/

Fluor JV selected for vital I-26 expansion project near Asheville, N.C. This visualization is representative of what will be the completed Blue Ridge Parkway Bridge traveling south on I-26. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor JV selected for vital I-26 expansion project near Asheville, N.C. This visualization is representative of what will be the completed Blue Ridge Parkway Bridge traveling south on I-26. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project will widen I-26 from two lanes to four lanes in each direction, include two interchange reconstructions – one at N.C. 280 (Airport Road) and the other at N.C. 146 (Long Shoals Road) – and the construction of seven new bridges – two over Glenn Bridge Road, two over Biltmore Farms Road, two over the French Broad River and one segmental bridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway over I-26. This stretch of I-26 currently carries more than 58,000 vehicles per day.

“This project will help alleviate traffic congestion and improve the safety and operational efficiency for drivers on this vital stretch of interstate heading in and out of Asheville and intersecting with I-40,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Infrastructure & Power business. “When completed, it will upgrade access to existing roadway connections and improve existing road surface conditions.

“Fluor plans to serve the project needs in Asheville from our nearby and well-established operations center in Greenville, South Carolina. We are thrilled to be able to lead a project that is in our backyard and that will improve the daily lives of so many citizens,” Towle said. “This is a significant strategic milestone for Fluor. Not only does it help us to showcase the advantages of Fluor’s heavy civil business model, but it firmly establishes our position in the bid-build, self-perform market and expands Fluor’s market offering beyond the traditional design-build and public private partnerships.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2019 with project completion to occur in the spring of 2024.

Fluor's heavy civil business was launched in 2017 to further develop Fluor's self-perform construction capabilities and support the growing demand for infrastructure development and investment.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 117 M
EBIT 2019 -479 M
Net income 2019 -500 M
Debt 2019 301 M
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,87x
P/E ratio 2020 9,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 2 456 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,25  $
Last Close Price 17,55  $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Brittain Group President
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-45.50%2 456
VINCI29.02%58 228
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 516
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.22%26 169
FERROVIAL41.68%20 508
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.72%20 390
