Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fluor : LOST MONEY IN FLUOR CORPORATION? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 08:14pm EST

 

Fluor Corporation shares fell by nearly 25% after the company announced it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission for possible accounting and financial reporting errors, and that its 2019 10-K filing would be delayed as a result. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Fluor Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that the SEC is investigating its accounting and financial reporting for the second quarter of 2019. As Fluor responds to requests for data by the SEC, the company stated it is also reviewing prior period reporting and will delay its 2019 10-K filing until after February 2020. According to Fluor, it “remains possible” that there were material errors in its prior period financial statements.

Following this news, on February 18, 2020 Fluor’s stock price dropped by nearly 25% to close at $14.79, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Fluor Investors Do?

If you invested in Fluor, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Fluor has violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLUOR CORPORATION
08:50pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Delayed Annual Report ..
PR
08:14pFLUOR : LOST MONEY IN FLUOR CORPORATION? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential ..
BU
08:03pFLUOR ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fluor Corporation on ..
BU
06:42pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fluor Co..
BU
04:54pApple, Fluor fall; Franklin Resources, Advance Auto rise
AQ
04:01pFLUOR : GPM LLP Investigates Fluor Corporation (FLR) on Behalf of Investors Foll..
BU
03:15pFLUOR : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Cl..
BU
02:16pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Fluor Corporation (..
BU
01:42pINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
01:06pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 261 M
EBIT 2019 -932 M
Net income 2019 -1 333 M
Debt 2019 167 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,56x
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 2 073 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,50  $
Last Close Price 14,79  $
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
D. Michael Steuert Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION3.50%2 739
VINCI6.82%63 599
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.14%33 310
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%25 191
FERROVIAL12.16%24 273
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.77%18 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group