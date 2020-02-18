Fluor : LOST MONEY IN FLUOR CORPORATION? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Fluor Corporation shares fell by nearly 25% after the company announced it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission for possible accounting and financial reporting errors, and that its 2019 10-K filing would be delayed as a result. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Fluor Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that the SEC is investigating its accounting and financial reporting for the second quarter of 2019. As Fluor responds to requests for data by the SEC, the company stated it is also reviewing prior period reporting and will delay its 2019 10-K filing until after February 2020. According to Fluor, it “remains possible” that there were material errors in its prior period financial statements.

Following this news, on February 18, 2020 Fluor’s stock price dropped by nearly 25% to close at $14.79, causing significant harm to investors.

