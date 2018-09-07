Log in
Fluor : Led Joint Venture Opens Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York

09/07/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

Second span of the iconic cable-stayed bridge completed

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the final span of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge, will open to drivers beginning Saturday, September 8, 2018, when all four lanes of eastbound traffic will shift to the new second span. The eastbound span will consist of four general purpose traffic lanes, two emergency shoulders, space for a dedicated bus lane and an advanced traffic monitoring system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005418/en/

The new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge spanning the Hudson River. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge spanning the Hudson River. (Photo: Business Wire)

The westbound bridge will remain in a temporary configuration while crews complete the bridge’s shared-use path connecting Westchester (New York) and Rockland (New York) counties for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Fluor is honored to have been the lead design-builder for this project,” said Terence Easton, president of Fluor’s infrastructure business line. “We are proud of the team that delivered the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to New York. This is a landmark project that provides a vital link to the region and improves daily commerce.”

The New York State Thruway Authority, in partnership with the Fluor-led joint venture of Tappan Zee Constructors, LLC – comprised of American Bridge Company, Granite Construction Northeast, Inc. and Taylor Bros., Inc. – replaced the old bridge with a new 3.1-mile state-of-the-art, twin-span, cable-stayed bridge crossing the Hudson River between Westchester and Rockland counties. The cable-stayed main span is supported by eight 419-foot towers, which stand at five-degree angles and feature a sleek, chamfered design. The iconic towers support 192 stay cables, which are made up of roughly 4,900 miles of steel strands.

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is one of the largest single design-build contracts for a transportation project in the United States and is the largest bridge project in New York state history.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
