Fluor : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Fluor Corporation – FLR

02/18/2020 | 03:15pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) resulting from allegations that Fluor may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is investigating the Company and as a result, Fluor’s Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 would be delayed. Fluor revealed that the SEC requested documents and information related to projects for which Fluor recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. Fluor also stated that it is reviewing prior period reporting and it is possible it may have material errors in financial statements.

On this news, Fluor’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 18, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Fluor investors. If you purchased shares of Fluor please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1779.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
