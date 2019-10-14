Log in
Fluor : Selected as Global Award 2019 Finalist by The Institution of Chemical Engineers

0
10/14/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Includes Oil & Gas, Research Project, and Diversity & Inclusion Categories

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been named as a finalist in three categories including oil and gas, research project, and diversity and inclusion for the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) Global 2019 Awards. Winners will be announced at an awards event being held in the UK on November 7, 2019.

“Fluor is delighted to have been selected as a finalist for these prestigious industry awards as they celebrate the 25th year of achievement by engineers and their innovative approach to finding solutions for the challenges facing the global energy and chemicals industry,” said Simon Nottingham, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and Middle East. “We are proud to be finalists with some top leading companies and wish everyone good luck at the awards.”

A finalist in two separate categories, Fluor’s patent-pending Oxygen-Enhanced Claus CO2 Recovery Process (OEC2RP) technology recovers carbon dioxide from sour gases efficiently, safely and cost effectively. The technology, developed by Fluor’s Thomas Chow, Ghaith Aljazzar, Denny Li and Ryan Chow, provides a lower capital and operations cost solution in comparison to traditional carbon dioxide recovery processes.

Fluor’s “Innovation Unwrapped” annual hackathon event was also named as a finalist. Each year, global employees competed to work together to solve issues provided by Fluor’s clients. Driven by Fluor’s Business Transformation & Innovation group led by Maureen Price (executive director), its purpose is to drive innovation through diversity and inclusion. Over the past four years, the event has proven successful in identifying industry solutions.

The IChemE was established in 1880 and today has more than 37,000 members in more than 100 countries.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
