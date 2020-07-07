Log in
FLUOR CORPORATION

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
Fluor : Selected by U.S. Department of Energy for Position on Nationwide Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract

07/07/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management selected the company for a position on the multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (DD&R) of facilities, waste management and program support.

As one of nine companies selected, Fluor is eligible to compete for firm-fixed price and cost reimbursement task orders with a maximum ceiling of $3 billion over a 10-year ordering period.

“With a strong footing in nearly all of the DOE offices that this award can support, it is a natural fit for Fluor to have a position on this contract,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “This nationwide IDIQ is part of DOE’s overall contracting strategy and blends with its new End State Contracting Model. In addition to Fluor’s current DOE contracts, we are now positioned to assist the DOE when and where it needs additional support.”

The contract will also be available for work at various locations throughout the United States to support the National Nuclear Security Administration, Office of Naval Reactors and the Office of Science, as well as other DOE offices or other federal agencies that may request environmental management assistance in accomplishing their respective DD&R requirements.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 799 M - -
Net income 2019 -1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,26x
Yield 2019 6,01%
Capitalization 1 654 M 1 654 M -
EV / Sales 2018
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 53 349
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,89 $
Last Close Price 11,80 $
Spread / Highest target 86,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
D. Michael Steuert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-37.50%1 654
VINCI SA-14.63%53 019
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.91%32 775
FERROVIAL-10.12%19 998
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.03%19 158
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.37%17 894
