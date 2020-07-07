Fluor : Selected by U.S. Department of Energy for Position on Nationwide Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management selected the company for a position on the multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (DD&R) of facilities, waste management and program support.

As one of nine companies selected, Fluor is eligible to compete for firm-fixed price and cost reimbursement task orders with a maximum ceiling of $3 billion over a 10-year ordering period.

“With a strong footing in nearly all of the DOE offices that this award can support, it is a natural fit for Fluor to have a position on this contract,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “This nationwide IDIQ is part of DOE’s overall contracting strategy and blends with its new End State Contracting Model. In addition to Fluor’s current DOE contracts, we are now positioned to assist the DOE when and where it needs additional support.”

The contract will also be available for work at various locations throughout the United States to support the National Nuclear Security Administration, Office of Naval Reactors and the Office of Science, as well as other DOE offices or other federal agencies that may request environmental management assistance in accomplishing their respective DD&R requirements.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005865/en/