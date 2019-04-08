Fluor : Selected for Position on the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Global Construction Multiple Award Contract

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Naval Facilities
Engineering Command Atlantic awarded the company a position on the
Global Contingency Construction Multiple Award Contract (GCC MAC) for up
to 60 months.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005753/en/
As one of six companies selected, Fluor is eligible to compete for
specific task orders with a combined value not to exceed $975 million.
GCC MAC task orders are intended to provide construction, design-build
construction and related engineering services in response to natural
disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict, or projects with similar
characteristics, and other urgent requirements to the Navy, the
Department of Defense or other U.S. federal agencies.
“For more than 100 years Fluor has provided construction services to
U.S. government and commercial clients often in some of the most austere
and remote environments around the globe,” said Tom
D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “This contract’s
scope of work fits well with what we do best – provide high quality and
rapid response of contingency construction, humanitarian assistance and
disaster recovery support in arduous situations. We look forward to
working with the Navy and Marine Corps through this contract.”
The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, the oldest of the Navy's
system commands, is the Navy's engineering command, committed to the
Navy's and U.S. Marine Corps' combat readiness.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the
world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its
clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed,
capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in
Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of
$19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For
more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
