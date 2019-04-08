Log in
Fluor : Selected for Position on the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Global Construction Multiple Award Contract

0
04/08/2019

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic awarded the company a position on the Global Contingency Construction Multiple Award Contract (GCC MAC) for up to 60 months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005753/en/

As one of six companies selected, Fluor is eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value not to exceed $975 million. GCC MAC task orders are intended to provide construction, design-build construction and related engineering services in response to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict, or projects with similar characteristics, and other urgent requirements to the Navy, the Department of Defense or other U.S. federal agencies.

“For more than 100 years Fluor has provided construction services to U.S. government and commercial clients often in some of the most austere and remote environments around the globe,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “This contract’s scope of work fits well with what we do best – provide high quality and rapid response of contingency construction, humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery support in arduous situations. We look forward to working with the Navy and Marine Corps through this contract.”

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, the oldest of the Navy's system commands, is the Navy's engineering command, committed to the Navy's and U.S. Marine Corps' combat readiness.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 525 M
EBIT 2019 648 M
Net income 2019 398 M
Finance 2019 306 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 14,44
P/E ratio 2020 11,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 5 658 M
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Brittain Group President
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION25.87%5 569
VINCI23.99%59 917
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION10.70%39 431
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD10.18%28 500
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.43%27 863
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD7.15%24 423
